Feinstein Concerned that Trump Will Fire Mueller

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said that she is concerned that President Trump will try to fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Said Feinstein: “The message the president is sending through his tweets is that he believes the rule of law doesn’t apply to him and that anyone who thinks otherwise will be fired. That’s undemocratic on its face and a blatant violation of the president’s oath of office.”

She added: “It’s becoming clear to me that the president has embarked on an effort to undermine anyone with the ability to bring any misdeeds to light, be that Congress, the media or the Justice Department. The Senate should not let that happen.”