House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was at “imminent risk of death” when he arrived at a hospital Wednesday after sustaining a gunshot to his hip during baseball practice, CBS News reports.

Said Dr. Jack Sava: “When he arrived, he was in critical condition with an imminent risk of death. He will certainly be in the hospital for a considerable period of time, presumably weeks.”

Politico: Five terrifying minutes on a baseball field.