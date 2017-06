A new WSB-Landmark poll in Georgia’s 6th congressional district finds Jon Ossoff (D) just ahead of Karen Handel (R), 50% to 48%.

Said pollster Mark Rountree: “Ossoff has the lead. He’s right at the edge of 50 percent. Handel is very close behind him, essentially a point and a half behind. So either candidate could win.”

The HuffPost Pollster average also shows a two-point race, 49% to 47%.