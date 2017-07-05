Democrats Test a New Slogan

“Democratic leaders are zeroing in on a new mantra for their long-promised economic agenda: the ‘Better Deal,'” Politico reports.

“The rebranding attempt comes as Democrats acknowledge that simply running against President Trump wasn’t a winning strategy in 2016 and probably won’t work in 2018 either. The slogan, which is still being polled in battleground House districts, aims to convince voters that Democrats have more to offer than the GOP and the self-proclaimed deal-maker in the White House.”