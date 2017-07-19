Christie Booed After Catching Foul Ball

New York Daily News: “Christie, sitting in the third row behind the first base line, was able to make the catch after Cardinals second baseman Paul DeJong fouled off a pitch during the top of the third inning… Unfortunately for Christie, whose approval rating is down to 15%, the majority of fans in attendance didn’t appear to be too impressed with his catch — or the fact he appeared to give the ball to a young kid nearby — booing the unpopular governor after it became clear he was the one who caught DeJong’s foul ball.”

Said the TV announcer: “Nice to see him get from the beach to the ballpark.”