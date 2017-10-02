Trump’s Foreign Policy Splits the Republican Party

A new Chicago Council on Global Affairs poll finds that President Trump’s “most fervent supporters solidly support his foreign policy views, but Republicans with less favorable impressions of the president are far less enthusiastic and are more closely aligned in their attitudes with the overall population.”

“The survey also underscores the degree to which Trump, despite the bully pulpit of the White House, has been unable to shift public opinion in his direction on foreign policy issues. In fact, the opposite has occurred. Public attitudes have moved away from a number of the positions he espoused during his campaign and since.”