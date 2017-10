Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK) told Vox that gun laws don’t affect gun violence, instead it’s the existence of “sanctuary cities” that creates a lawless culture fostering mass shootings like the one in Las Vegas.

Said Inhofe: “That has a lot more to do with mass shootings than gun owners laws. You can go ahead and break a law and you can come to a sanctuary city, and they wouldn’t enforce the laws.”