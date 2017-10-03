This email made my day:

I’ve been reading your site since I was 13 during the 2002 election. At that point, it was simply a form of entertainment. Now I regularly read it to efficiently decipher what’s happening in what feels like a festering United States. In moments like these, I feel so grateful for all the hard work you put in to sharing us the news. People don’t always remember that the media are first responders too, which is why I’d happily sign up for your membership time after time.